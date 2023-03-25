Woman arrested for hiring cars and pledging them off in Coimbatore

March 25, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Crime Branch Police have arrested a woman belonging to Saravanampatti in a case of hiring cars for monthly rent from unsuspecting owners and pledging them off surreptitiously.

A police team investigating the case retrieved seven cars and is in the process of getting back the remaining vehicles.

The offender Yashodha Devi had advertised her firm Anu Adityaa Transport and Logistics Pvt Ltd., inviting car owners to entrust their vehicles in lieu of monthly rent, by signing agreements for specific periods.

However, after two months of paying rent, she used to avoid phone calls from the owners. Yasodha Devi used to pledge the cars for amounts ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh, thereafter, according to the investigating team.

She was already booked in a similar case, a year ago.

The police team arrested Yashodha from her residence in Saravanampatti, acting on a complaint lodged by K. Ranganathan, 42, of Udumalaipettai, Tiruppur, and had her remanded in judicial custody.