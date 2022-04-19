Woman arrested for cyber-attack on paramour’s wife, daughter in Coimbatore

The Cyber Crime station, Coimbatore district, on Tuesday arrested a woman from Tiruppur district on charges of uploading photos of her illicit lover’s wife and minor daughter with indecent comments on social media.

The police said that C. Umaranjini (28) from Nathakadaiyur in Tiruppur district was arrested based on a complaint lodged by a 35-year-old woman from Kavundampalayam near Coimbatore.

“Photos of the woman and her minor daughter were uploaded on Facebook profile with vulgar comments. It was found that the photos and comments were posted by Umaranjini, who had an affair with the woman’s husband,” said S. Jayadevi, Inspector of Cyber Crime station, Coimbatore district.

Umaranjini was arrested for offences under Sections 67A (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form), 67B (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act and Section 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.