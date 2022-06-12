 Woman arrested for branding minor girl near Pollachi

The Pollachi East police have arrested a 36-year-old woman on charges of branding an eight-year-old girl on June 9.

According to the police, the girl underwent treatment at the Government Hospital, Pollachi, after she suffered burns on both palms and hands.

The arrested have been identified as M. Arukkani, a resident of Nallur village at Zamin Muthur near Pollachi.

The police said the incident happened on June 9 when the girl, a Class III student, had come to her grandmother’s house at Nallur to spend holidays.

According to the police, the grandmother’s neighbour Arukkani accused the girl of having stolen her piggy bank when she was playing around the house with other children. Though the girl denied the charges, the woman took her inside her house and branded her palms and both hands with an iron rod. On hearing cries, the grandmother rushed to the neigbour’s house and saved the girl from the torture. She later rushed her to the GH where she underwent treatment for two days, the police said.

Arukkani, a daily wage worker, was arrested for offences under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act on Saturday based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s grandmother.