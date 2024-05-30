Woman and child found dead in Salem

A 22-year-old woman and her child were found dead at their home on Wednesday in a case of suspected suicide.

R. Roshini, a resident of Nilavarapatti, was reportedly involved in frequent quarrels with her husband Raja (29), a construction worker. On Wednesday evening, when Raja was out for work, neighbours found her and the couple’s one-year-old son lying dead. Upon information, Mallur police rushed to the spot and sent the two bodies to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police have registered a case and are inquiring further.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

