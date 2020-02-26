Woman alleges wrongful arrest of husband in A.P.

Coimbatore

26 February 2020 00:17 IST

Submits petition to SP Sujit Kumar

Alleging that her husband was wrongfully arrested and subjected to torture by police in Andhra Pradesh, a woman from Ondipudur petitioned Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar.

In her petition, Vaniswari (29) said that her husband Ravichandran (39) was employed as a truck driver and was involved in transporting goods between Coimbatore and Chennai since November 2019.

On February 11, police from Andhra Pradesh, along with members of a truck owners’ association, reached their house and arrested him. He was charged of smuggling 25 tonnes of rice from a transport company in Andhra Pradesh. However, the petition claimed that Ravichandran only picked up goods for delivery in Coimbatore and Chennai.

Ravichandran told his lawyer in Andhra Pradesh that he was allegedly subjected to torture by the police in a bid to extract confession, the petition claimed.

Alleging that her husband was falsely framed without adequate evidence, Ms. Vaniswari requested the police to investigate those involved in the alleged rice smuggling case.

When contacted, Sulur police said that the arrest occurred within Sulur police station limits and they were not involved in the case. “We only intimated [Ms. Vaniswari] when she asked us as we received information about the arrest,” police said.