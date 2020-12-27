Woman admits to abandoning girl near Avinashi: police

Coimbatore

27 December 2020 04:29 IST

A day after a girl was found abandoned and unconscious near Avinashi, the Tiruppur district police said on Saturday that a woman from Bengaluru admitted to have abandoned her daughter.

On Friday afternoon, the five-year-old girl was found lying unconscious at a bus stop at Thandukkaranpalayam, near Cheyur. She was rescued by the residents and hospitalised.

The Cheyur police found a 39-year-old woman at Thandukkaranpalayam on Friday night, who claimed that she was a doctor working in Bengaluru and had left her home with her daughter due to financial stress and issues within family.

The woman also claimed that her daughter became unconscious due to excessive medication, due to which she left her at Thandukkaranpalayam.

She also claimed to have consumed rat poison, following which she was rushed to Avinashi Government Hospital for treatment.

The police found a bag containing biscuits, toothbrush and medicines with her. The bill present in the bag had also listed rat poison, which was missing.

Tiruppur Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal said on Saturday that the girl was also administered stomach wash as a precautionary measure.

The woman was referred to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, while the girl was referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Both were out of danger and remained stable, Ms. Mittal said.

The bill present in the bag showed that the woman purchased the items at a shopping mall in Chikkamagaluru, following which the Tiruppur district police alerted the Chikkamagaluru district police regarding the case. “Since [Friday], the Chikkamagaluru SP has been assisting us,” she said. Further inquiries will be carried out after the treatment is over, according to Ms. Mittal.

The Cheyur police registered a case under Section 75 (Punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.