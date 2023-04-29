ADVERTISEMENT

Woman acid attack survivor dies one month after treatment in Coimbatore

April 29, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Kavitha (35), an acid attack survivor died at the Coimbatore Medical College hospital here on Saturday.

Kavitha was married to Shiva (40), a lorry driver from Kannampalayam, near Sulur, and had two girl children. In 2016, two theft cases were registered against Kavitha and was arrested and remanded in prison. It is reported that she developed intimacy with another youth and this led to differences between the husband and wife.

She left her husband and children and remained non-traceable.

Meanwhile, Shiva came to know that Kavitha was scheduled to appear before the court in connection with the theft case on March 23 and he came along with his parents and children.

Shiva tried to convince Kavitha to come back and live with him which she refused.

An irritated Shiva hurled an acid bottle on her. Kavitha who sustained over 80 percent burns was rushed to the hospital. Plastic surgeries were performed on her. However, she succumbed to the burns on Saturday.

