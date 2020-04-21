Without wages, workers of micro units struggle to meet their daily needs

For 40-year-old Maragatham, feeding her five-member family every day has become an ordeal for the last one month.

Residing at Kanuvai, with her husband, mother-in-law and two children, Maragatham used to work in a lathe workshop and was paid ₹250 to ₹300 a day. Her husband also worked at a workshop. With the lockdown, both of them are without work. “Together, we used to earn about ₹15,000 a month. Both my children are studying in government institutions and the family lives in a rented house. We need at least a minimum amount every day to feed the family,” she says.

She received her salary a month back and ₹1,000 and the provisions that the State government gave through the PDS outlets. “We have gone without work for a few days when the workshop did not get orders. But, the current situation is very bad. There is no certainty of job when the lockdown is lifted. The workshop is at least two bus stops away and if bus service does not resume after May 3, I do not know how I can go to work. My family members and people around us are also facing financial problems and so we cannot borrow much from them,” she says.

Though the government has said that house owners cannot demand rent from the tenants now, it will not be possible to pay the cumulative amount later. “I used to go to work at 9 a.m. and return at 7 p.m. So I hardly knew about the government schemes. Now, they say the government is giving ₹500 to Jan Dhan accounts and cylinder at subsidised rate. I am unable to avail of these benefits as we did not register for it,” she says.

At Kovilmedu, Hari and six others reside in a room that the unit owner has provided them. The seven of them are from Dharmapuri and Thenkasi, and had decided to stay back as they thought the lockdown was only for a week. “The owner arranges for food. We got our salary a month ago. If there is some way to go home, we will feel better. Here, we have no work and no wages,” he says.

At Avarampalayam, over 5,000 workers are said to be employed with 2,000 and odd micro units.

Venkitapathy works in a unit that produces dyes for candle making industries. He used to earn about ₹3,000 a week. He got his wages a month ago. His daughter is at college and he does not know how he is going to pay her annual fees. “If the unit was running, I would have taken an advance. How can I ask for money now ?” he says.

Loganathan also works in a micro unit and his brother in a lock repair shop. The two live with their parents at Avaramapalayam in a rented house. “Both of us do not have work now. We got the provisions given in the PDS outlet. I take money from the unit owner now and then. We were hoping to return to work from Monday. But, we need to wait till May 3 now,” he says.

Almost all the cottage industries in the district remain shut and the workers of these units struggle to meet their regular expenditure. “It is not just the migrant workers, but even Tamil Nadu workers who are hit. They are not enrolled with any welfare board and do not get any additional support from the governments. Most of the micro unit owners also do not have the resources to continue supporting them,” says one of them here.