Without security guard, government school in Kurichi in Coimbatore turns a haven for anti-social elements

January 14, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a Government High School, located at Kurichi in Coimbatore district, that has neither a compound wall nor a security guard, a few classrooms remain locked in fear of miscreants misusing the premises for anti-social activities.

Recently, Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam submitted a petition to the District Collector alleging that in November last year, unidentified persons broke into the school’s computer laboratory and the room of the headmistress and stole the central processing unit of a computer, an uninterruptible power supply system, and other equipment.

Two months have passed by since the incident took place, yet no steps have been taken to improve security, alleged the Iyakkam coordinator V. Eswaran.

The school did not have a fence for nearly 20 years, according to official sources.

“Recently, wire fences were erected on the side facing the Kurichi tank. As we do not have security personnel, we lock the office rooms, laboratories, and the six classrooms after school hours,” a school official said.

“Presently, we have stored additional furniture, appliances and apparatus in the classrooms. Moreover, there is a projector and smart board in the headmistress’s room that need to be reinstalled in classooms. Once we have a compound wall and a night guard, we will open the classrooms and install the smart class equipment,” the source said.

And, on the waste strewn on the school premises, allegedly by those who enter it after the school hours, “Only one sanitary staff is assigned to the school. Bottles, plastic cups, and food packets littered on the premises need to be cleaned before students arrive at 8 a.m.,” the source said.