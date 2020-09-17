Without a wall, garbage yard poses risk to wildlife

UDHAGAMANDALAM

Wildlife continues to enter the dumpyard and waste management facility at Theetukkal in Udhagamandalam, as funds are yet to be sanctioned for the construction of a perimeter wall to cordon off the area from the surrounding forests.

Despite repeated calls from conservationists to prevent the ingress of wildlife into the facility, there has been no action on the ground. Officials from the municipality said that following an inspection by the National Green Tribunal, a section of the facility bordering farms and residences around the dumpyard was cordoned off with a wall. However, the section bordering reserve forests, which are contiguous with the Parsons Valley and Governor Shola forests, still have no barriers preventing the entry of wildlife.

N. Sadiq Ali, Founder of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) said that a host of wildlife, including gaur, wild boar, sambar and barking deer, entered the yard. He said the district administration should look into the possibility of handing over the yard to a private entity on the condition that they should build the wall if the local body was unable to get the funds for the project sanctioned.

Last week, a sambar deer had entered the yard and was unable to escape. Forest department officials had to intervene to ensure that it got back into the wild.

Wildlife experts said that herbivores feeding off the waste at the yard were at a higher risk of infection, and could spread such infections to other wildlife.

The waste that the animals ate could contain something that could prove fatal. In 2019, a tiger was found dead in Parsons Valley with a blade in its gut. It was suspected that the tiger ingested the blade while feeding on a sambar deer carcass, which in turn could have picked up the object while eating in the dumpyard, said a conservationist.

When contacted, District Forest Officer, Nilgiris Forest Division, D. Guru Swamy, said the Forest department was working with the Udhagamandalam Municipality to get a compound wall built around the yard. “The department feels that the construction of a compound wall will be a permanent solution to the problem, as no wildlife, except birds, will be able to enter the dumpyard. We hope that this will be done soon,” he said.