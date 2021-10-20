Withdraw temple jewellery monetisation scheme:HM

20 October 2021 00:37 IST

State president of Hindu Munnani Kadeswara C. Subramaniam on Tuesday urged the State government to withdraw the scheme to convert gold jewellery deposited in temples under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department into gold bars.

Staging a demonstration near Koniamman Temple, he told reporters that the State government must prepare a report on properties belonging to the temples under the control of the HR&CE Department as per the guidelines of the Madras High Court before proceeding with this scheme. The gold monetisation scheme could hurt the sentiments of the devotees who donated the jewellery to the temples, he claimed.

Hindu Munnani will conduct a State-wide demonstration on October 26 if the scheme is not withdrawn, he added.

