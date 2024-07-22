Withdraw memo issued to Periyar University staff, demands Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam

Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) president Kolathur Mani has called upon Periyar University to withdraw the memo issued to 77 employees for protesting against the Periyar University administration on Monday.

Following the extension given to Periyar University Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan, members of the Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU) and Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) staged a demonstration outside the University entrance on July 1 and 2. The protesters raised slogans praising the Tamil Nadu government’s action against the Vice Chancellor and against the university’s administration.

In response, Periyar University Registrar (full additional charge) Viswanatha Murthy issued a memo to 77 PUEU members on July 19 and sought their explanation for participating in the protest before July 30, and warned of action if their explanation was found unsatisfactory.

PUEU general secretary, C. Sakthivel, said that the protests were held against alleged instances of corruption in the university, and that they were held in a democratic manner after working hours. The memo, he added, was issued to crush the workers’ rights. Mr. Sakthivel termed the university’s actions as undemocratic and that the PUEU will face the memo legally. He called upon the Tamil Nadu government to look into the issue and speed up cases pending against the Vice Chancellor.

DVK president Kolathur Mani said in a statement on Monday that the Vice Chancellor took no action against Mr. Jagannathan, despite the Tamil Nadu government insisting on suspending him twice, and allowed him to retire from service. “Condemning this and other alleged instances of corruption in the university, PUEU members took out a protest before and after working hours. So the university and Tamil Nadu Government should take steps to withdraw the memo immediately,” Mr. Mani added.

