Withdraw government order on wages for conservancy workers, NCSK Chairman tells TN Government

October 26, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

: Exhorting the State government to withdraw its order on wages for conservancy workers, National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) Chairman G. Venkatesan on Thursday called upon the Coimbatore district administration to rectify what he termed as the “prevailing confusion” on the salary fixation.

The variance in the wage amounts recommended under three orders, including the directive on the wages to be paid by Public Works Department, and the one on fixation of amount by the District Collector, was the cause for the confusion.

Though the daily wage specified by the District Collector for conservancy workers in Coimbatore Corporation was ₹715, they were paid only ₹648 due to the State government’s emphasis on payment of whichever was lower under its Minimum Wages Act.

Citing the instance of the Delhi Government where the higher wages given to conservancy workers by public sector undertakings was the yardstick, Mr. Venkatesan called upon the State government to follow suit, after holding a review meeting for a discussion of issues affecting conservancy workers with Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran and other senior officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The City Corporation, Mr. Venkatesan emphasised, has to ensure that the revised wages being given to conservancy workers from September this year is given effect from the start of this year, in keeping with an agreement entered upon during December, 2022. They should also be extended the benefits of Provident Fund and Employees State Insurance. The conservancy workers deserve to be given higher wages in consideration of the risks of infection they face in their job, Mr. Venkatesan said.

The NCSK chairman said the district administration has been directed to look into the complaints of harassment of conservancy workers in the Government Hospital.

While emphasising that the contract system must be abolished, Mr. Venkatesan urged the State government to bring in a system whereby the wages are credited directly into the accounts of the conservancy workers under the monitoring of the local bodies. Formation of a Commission for the welfare of the conservancy workers would help in effective redressal of their grievances.

Though the Tamil Nadu Sanitation Workers’ Welfare Board exists, the outcome of the State-level Commission will be much higher, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.