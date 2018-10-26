In Nature’s lap

“Singanallur is one of the lakes least touched by humans in our city. It is home for more than 720 plant and animal species, including 170 varieties of birds and 94 varieties of butterflies,” says P Kalaivani.

Kaliavani is a volunteer at the Centre for Urban Biodiversity Conservation and Education (CUBE), which works with the Coimbatore Corporation to turn Singanallur Lake into a model wetland by educating the public and preserving its biodiversity. Kalaivaani is guiding me through the nature trail at Singanallur lake.

The entrance is lined by two stone sculptures and 10 paintings depicting the flora and fauna of the region. One painting has a palm tree, Nilgiri Tahr, Emerald Dove, and the Gloriosa Superba (the Flame Lily also called Karthigaipoo in Tamil). These are the state tree, animal, bird and flower of Tamil Nadu.

Another shows a number of colourful butterflies. Kalaivani points at a white one and says, “This is the Crimson Tip, called so as it has bright red tips on the wings.” Other species shown include Danaid eggfly, Common Crow, Striped Tiger and Pansy.

A third showcases Birds like Coppersmith Barbet, Red-vented Bulbul, Parakeet and Spotted Dove. “We often mistake the parakeet for the parrot. Actually we do not have parrots in our country. Parakeets have shorter tails,” she explains. Poisonous and non-poisonous snakes, dragonflies, water birds and lizards... are all shown on this trail.

We walk on the mud road past the artworks. Kalaivani points a tree and tells me, “This is called the scholar tree. Its wood was used to make slates for children. It is flower bearing and is important for birds and bees in this region.” We also spot the Bauhinia Purpurea (Purple Orchid Tree) with heart-shaped leaves, teak and the Madhuca longifolia (Iluppai in Tamil). As we walk, I spot a bird on the lake, and pull out my phone from my pocket to photograph it. But the bird disappears. Kalaivani has a knowing look on her face. “It is the Little Cormorant. It would have dived into the water to catch a fish.”

As we continue our walk, I see a butterfly settling on a leaf of a tree. “This is the castor tree and the butterfly is Common Castor. It lays its eggs only on this tree.” She examines a few leaves and shows me the tiny white eggs and its green larva. The short Karuvela maram is familiar. “The growth rate of this tree is very slow. It is endemic to the Western Ghats and has medicinal value. The leaves are also used for decoration.” As we walk, we pluck Singapore cherry and tender Tamarind from the trees and eat them.

Tall palm trees grow in a stretch near the lake bund. “These are native varieties. The portion where the water meets land is rich in biodiversity and thus important for the ecosystem. The tree is not branched. This lets in sunlight, allowing shorter plants and other vegetation to grow in the area. The fibrous roots of the palm tree also strengthen the bunds,” she explains.

I spot a monkey sitting on a tree. I also learn about the spittle bug, which has a fluid secretion that looks like spit on grass and of the colourful blister bugs that can cause blisters on contact. As we walk we see a flock of birds circling up in the air. “Those are pelicans. They do it for digestion,” she informs. I spot many butterflies, dragonflies and a White-throated kingfisher. The one km trail ended at a railway track and we return from the silent greenery back into the sounds of the city.

Info you can use

The Coimbatore Corporation and CUBE hold nature walks for students of Corporation schools every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

From November 4, a nature walk will be conducted for the public on the first and third Sunday of every month. Walkers will be accompanied by an educator and an expert.

The trail is open for the public and anyone can access it except for recreational purposes.

A lake maintenance programme is held every Sunday to prune and water trees, de-weed the lake and clean the plastic waste from the area. Volunteers are invited to join the crew.

For details and registration contact, 9585888583