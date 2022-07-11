With rain continuing in the Nilgiris, district administration reviews preparedness measures

With rain continuing in Udhagamandalam and Gudalur in the Nilgiris for over ten days, Forest Minister K. Ramachandran held a review meeting recently to oversee preparations undertaken by the district administration to prevent loss of life due to heavy rain in the district.

According to data from the district administration, around 20 millimeters of average rainfall has been recorded each day across the Nilgiris over the last week. On Sunday and Monday morning, Avalanche recorded more than 100 millimeters of rain. Heavy rain was also recorded in Naduvattam, Udhagamandalam, Glenmorgan, Upper Bhavani, Gudalur, Devala, Pandalur, Cherangode and O’Valley.

Despite the rain, the number of tourists visiting the district has not been severely impacted, officials from the Horticulture Department said, with around 9,000 people having visited the Government Botanical Garden over the weekend, which is comparable to most weekends during the off-season.

However, with rain expected to continue over the Nilgiris and the Western Ghats over the next week, the district administration has set up temporary relief shelters across the district where people can be moved to in case of emergencies, or are living in areas prone to landslips and tree-falls. Recently, Mr. Ramachandran chaired a meeting with District Collector, S.P.Amrith and officials from various government departments to review the measures taken by the district administration.

According to a statement from the district administration, 42 zonal teams have been established to oversee 283 areas identified as being prone to landslips. Compensation amounting to ₹65,000 each was also given to 16 families whose homes were damaged during the spell of rain. A total of 456 relief shelters are in a State of preparedness to shelter people in case of emergencies, the district administration stated.