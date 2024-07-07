The police have sought opinions from the public on issues concerning women’s safety in Coimbatore, especially women who work in night shifts or travel at night.

The Coimbatore city police have shared a QR code through its social media accounts that can be scanned to access emergency contact numbers, besides submitting public opinion regarding women’s safety. The QR code has also been circulated at important public places, government offices, educational institutions, and private companies.

A release issued by the city police said incidents of financially independent women residing alone becoming targets of cheating and other crimes have emerged recently. The police have advised them to be cautious of unknown persons, whom they might meet at different places as part of their social life, and while sharing personal contact details to unknown persons.

According to the police, managements of pubs and bars in the city should not disclose contact details of their customers (men and women), which are often collected for feedback and notifications, to third parties. The police will initiate legal action against bars and pubs if they share contact details of their customers to third parties or if customers face any bad experience from third parties due to mismanagement by bar operators or staff. The managements should strictly adhere to all the norms that are required to be followed for the bar licence.

The police said that joint action teams of the police and the Revenue Department were inspecting bars in the city to check their operations and violations of rules, if any. The police will register cases against violators and recommend suspension of licence of bars that are found violating norms during surprise inspections.

