With photo/Water released into Kalingarayan Canal for irrigation

December 25, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - ERODE

Water was released from Kalingarayan Anicut into the Kalingarayan canal to carry out farming on 15,743 acres in three taluks in the district here on Monday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy in the presence of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P Selvaraj and Tiruchengodu MLA E.R. Eswaran, opened the sluices at the barrage at Kalingarayanpalayam in Bhavani. Water will be released for 120 days till April 23, 2024, for cultivation across Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi taluks. While 150 cusecs will be released for the first 30 days, 450 cusecs will be released for the next 60 days and 500 cusecs for the next 30 days. The total water release would be not more than 4,017.60 million cusecs depending on the water storage and inflow in the Bhavanisagar dam.

Meanwhile, water level at Bhavanisagar dam stood at 83.05 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet. At noon, inflow into the dam was 711 cusecs while discharge was 1,800 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, 700 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water. The storage was 17.35 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.