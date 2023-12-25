GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

With photo/Water released into Kalingarayan Canal for irrigation

December 25, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Water released from Kalingarayan anicut into Kalingarayan Canal at Bhavani in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Water released from Kalingarayan anicut into Kalingarayan Canal at Bhavani in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Water was released from Kalingarayan Anicut into the Kalingarayan canal to carry out farming on 15,743 acres in three taluks in the district here on Monday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy in the presence of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur Selvaraj and Tiruchengodu MLA E.R. Eswaran, opened the sluices at the barrage at Kalingarayanpalayam in Bhavani. Water will be released for 120 days till April 23, 2024, for cultivation across Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi taluks. While 150 cusecs will be released for the first 30 days, 450 cusecs will be released for the next 60 days and 500 cusecs for the next 30 days. The total water release would be not more than 4,017.60 million cusecs depending on the water storage and inflow in the Bhavanisagar dam.

Meanwhile, water level at Bhavanisagar dam stood at 83.05 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet. At noon, inflow into the dam was 711 cusecs while discharge was 1,800 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, 700 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water. The storage was 17.35 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.