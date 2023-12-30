ADVERTISEMENT

With photo/TVK passes a resolution to create special wing in police to prevent crime against women and children

December 30, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) president T. Velmurugan speaking at the party general council meeting at Salem in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, 30 December 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) in its general council meeting passed a resolution urging the state government to form a special wing to prevent crimes against women and children on Saturday.

The meeting was held at a marriage hall in Omalur in the district on Saturday, and was presided over by the party’s founder-president and MLA T. Velmurugan. Various resolutions, including urging the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a caste census and to implement 10.5% reservation in education and jobs for Vanniyars, were passed.

Speaking to the reporters on the sideline of the meeting, Mr. Velmurugan said, “We request the Chief Minister to consider providing seats to TVK in the upcoming parliamentary elections as we need representation in Parliament. Before the parliamentary elections, the Chief Minister should announce that the caste census will be conducted by the state government. Failing to announce would be a setback for the victory of the DMK-led alliance. People will teach the BJP alliance a lesson, Mr. Velmurugan added.

