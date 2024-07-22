GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TMC urges government to withdraw hike in electricity tariff

Updated - July 22, 2024 06:14 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 06:11 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Maanila Congress functionaries at the Erode Collectorate to submit a petition on Monday.

Tamil Maanila Congress functionaries at the Erode Collectorate to submit a petition on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Stating that the recent hike in electricity tariff would affect a cross-section of people, the Tamil Maanila Congress urged the State government to withdraw the hike and submitted a petition to the district administration here on Monday.

Led by its Erode Central District president P. Vijayakumar, the petition said that the DMK, after coming to power, had burdened the people by hiking various taxes such as house tax, drinking water tax and property tax and increasing the prices of milk and document registration. “The recent hike in electricity tariff will affect the poor and the downtrodden, small and marginal traders, industries, medium and small-sized enterprises, powerlooms and spinning mills,” the petition said, and added that the State government, instead of blaming the Union government, should withdraw the hike immediately.

The petition also said unscheduled power cuts continue amidst increased deposit amounts for new power connections. The government should reduce purchasing power from private companies at high cost and instead take steps to generate power on its own, the petition added. “The move will reduce losses incurred by Tangedco and make it a profit-making organisation,” the petition said.

