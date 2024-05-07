Strong wind damages electric lines in Salem

May 07, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - SALEM

Rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Salem in the early hours of Tuesday, damaging electric lines and disrupting power supply in several parts.

As temperatures continued to hover between 38 and 42 degrees Celsius over the past week, the recent rainfall provided residents with much-needed relief from the scorching heat. The accompanying winds, however, caused damage to electric lines in certain parts of the district. Tangedco workers were promptly dispatched to the areas, and power was restored after carrying out the necessary repair works.

Furthermore, the rainfall caused sewage water to mix with rainwater, resulting in stagnant water on the roads in market areas and a few other locations. The corporation workers, with the help of mini-excavators, cleared the garbage to ensure proper drainage.

The district received a total rainfall of 139.80 mm. The rainfall recorded in various places are Kadayampatti 34 mm, Mettur 23.6 mm, Salem 20.3 mm, Aanaimaduvu 17 mm, Omalur 16 mm, Yercaud 13 mm and Sankari 9 mm.

