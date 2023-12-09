Six months on, newly-built VOC Market in Salem yet to begin operations

December 09, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

M. Sabari

Inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin six months ago, the newly-constructed V.O. Chidambaram (VOC) market is yet to see any activity. Traders have called for speedy completion of auction formalities.

The market, one of the most important in the city where vegetables, flowers and fruits are sold to Salem and other districts, was inaugurated by the Chief Minister on June 11 after it was rebuilt under the Smart City Mission. Around the time of construction, around 150 flower shops were relocated to Bose Maidan. After the new market was inaugurated, the Corporation was ordered to temporarily move the shops to the commercial complex premises near the Old Bus Stand, but six months on, the shops continue to operate in a congested place.

A. Senthilkumar, a flower trader, said that 20 tonnes of flowers come into the market per day, especially oleander (Arali), which is sold to Bengaluru, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Chennai, and Kanniyakumari. While several crores’ worth of business takes place everyday, flower shops have to conduct their business without proper facilities or protection, and instances of theft have been reported several times. “The Corporation promised to provide shops at the market within 20 days in June, but six months have passed, and they still do not allow flower shops to operate in the new building, stating that the auction amount has not been paid fully to the corporation. We urge the corporation to collect the money quickly and allow shops to operate from the VOC market,” Mr. Senthilkumar added.

Meanwhile, corporation officials said that an auction was held for shops in the market on November 1, and one person bought the shops for ₹9.11 crore, but the person has so far paid only ₹4 crore. The corporation has given the person time till Monday December 11 to pay the remaining ₹5.11 crore, failing which the money paid by him will be forfeited and reauctions held, officials added.

