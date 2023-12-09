HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

With photo/Six months passed, and flower shops yet to operate in VOC Market

December 09, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

M. Sabari
A view of the temporarily functioning flower market near Salem Old Bus Stand in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, 09 December 2023.

A view of the temporarily functioning flower market near Salem Old Bus Stand in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, 09 December 2023. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

M. Sabari

Inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin six months ago, the newly-constructed V.O. Chidambaram (VOC) market is yet to see any activity. Traders have called for speedy completion of auction formalities.

The market, one of the most important in the city where vegetables, flowers and fruits are sold to Salem and other districts, was inaugurated by the Chief Minister on June 11 after it was rebuilt under the Smart City Mission. Around the time of construction, around 150 flower shops were relocated to Bose Maidan. After the new market was inaugurated, the Corporation was ordered to temporarily move the shops to the commercial complex premises near the Old Bus Stand, but six months on, the shops continue to operate in a congested place.

A. Senthilkumar, a flower trader, said that 20 tonnes of flowers come into the market per day, especially oleander (Arali), which is sold to Bengaluru, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Chennai, and Kanniyakumari. While several crores’ worth of business takes place everyday, flower shops have to conduct their business without proper facilities or protection, and instances of theft have been reported several times. “The Corporation promised to provide shops at the market within 20 days in June, but six months have passed, and they still do not allow flower shops to operate in the new building, stating that the auction amount has not been paid fully to the corporation. We urge the corporation to collect the money quickly and allow shops to operate from the VOC market,” Mr. Senthilkumar added.

Meanwhile, corporation officials said that an auction was held for shops in the market on November 1, and one person bought the shops for ₹9.11 crore, but the person has so far paid only ₹4 crore. The corporation has given the person time till Monday December 11 to pay the remaining ₹5.11 crore, failing which the money paid by him will be forfeited and reauctions held, officials added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.