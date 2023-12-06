Relief materials sent from Erode, Salem and Namakkal to Chennai

December 06, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - ERODE/SALEM/NAMAKKAL

The district administrations of Erode, Salem and Namakkal dispatched relief materials to flood-affected Chennai here on Wednesday in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, which led to several houses being inundated. The district administrations sourced essential relief materials on Tuesday and packed them.

In Erode, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspected 1,680 loaves of milk bread, 5,280 packets of water bottles, 3,540 packets of biscuits and 2,130 bedsheets sourced from the district and packed and dispatched them to Chennai in a lorry.

In Salem, 5,000 bags, with each bag containing one loaf of bread, three biscuit packets, 500 grams milk powder, 400 ml of flavoured milk and one water bottle, apart from blankets, dress materials, napkins and candles were sent to Chennai. All the materials were packed by revenue department staff and corporation workers through the night and the first batch of 2,000 bags were sent through a lorry at 4 a.m. The second batch containing 3,000 bags of relief materials were sent at 11 a.m. Collector S. Karmegam, in the presence of Corporation Commissioner C. Balachander monitored the packaging and dispatching and said that more relief materials would be sent in the coming days.

In Namakkal, relief materials including bread, biscuits, milk powder, water bottles, blankets, dress materials, rice bags, cooking oil, soap, towels, coconut oil, match boxes and candles were sent through three lorries from the Collectorate. Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan, Collector S. Uma, MLA P. Ramalingam flagged off the vehicles at the Collectorate.

