Poor yield in maize affects farmers in Talavadi hill

December 19, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - ERODE

S P Saravanan
S P Saravanan
Maize crop cultivated in Talavadi Hill in Erode district.

Maize crop cultivated in Talavadi Hill in Erode district. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Maize farmers in the rain-fed area of Talavadi Hill are faced with losses as a delay in the onset of monsoon, coupled with an attack of invasive pests, have affected their yield.

Besides ragi, maize and millet, vegetables like tomato, onion, chilly, cabbage, beetroot and banana are also cultivated in the hill region.

An agricultural officer in Talavadi said ragi was cultivated on 2,000 to 2,300 hectares while maize was cultivated on 5,500 to 6,000 hectares this year. “Against the average of 930 mm rainfall, Talavadi block received only 500 mm rainfall,” he said, adding that many farmers opted for alternative crops due to the delay in the seasonal showers of September and October.

Prabhusamy of Talamalai Road sustained losses after the maize he cultivated on two hectares was affected by delayed rains as well as an attack of fall armyworm. “I had spent ₹ 50,000 an acre on pesticides, but sold the maize for less than ₹30,000 an acre,” he added. Farmers said that with normal rainfall, the yield could be 30 to 40 quintal per acre and could fetch up to ₹2,000 per quintal.

S. Kannaiyan, president of Talavadi Farmers Association, told The Hindu that maize is used as an ingredient in poultry and animal feed and the cultivation risk is higher as the crop needs water in different growth stages. Also, four sprays are needed to control pest attacks, he said. “Poor quality seeds, no proper advice to farmers from officers and poor monsoon all combined to affect our produce,” he said.

Erode

