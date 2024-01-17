GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy crowds at Erode bus stands, railway station after Pongal holidays

January 17, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Commuters arrive at the Corporation Bus Terminal in Erode in Tamil Nadu after Pongal holidays.

Commuters arrive at the Corporation Bus Terminal in Erode in Tamil Nadu after Pongal holidays. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal and the railway junction in Erode witnessed heavy crowds on Wednesday as people began returning to their places of work after the Pongal holidays.

Educational institutions and private establishments declared a holiday for the festival from January 13 to 17 as people working and students studying in other cities came home for celebrations.

Buses and trains heading towards Chennai and Bengaluru witnessed large crowds from the afternoon, as did trains towards destinations like Coimbatore and Tiruchi.. Unreserved compartments in the trains were jam-packed with commuters who could not avail of reservations.

Various divisions of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) operated special buses, and the Erode Region alone ran over 300 buses to accommodate the crowded bus stand. TNSTC has been operating these special buses from January 12 to 18. Officials stated that the maximum crowd is expected until Thursday evening.

