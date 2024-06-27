With a view to turning the hill station of Yercaud into a plastic-free zone, the Salem district administration has launched the Green Yercaud Project.

The Salem District Administration, the police, and the Forest Department are taking many steps to prevent the use of plastic in the hill station, which is a major tourist attraction in the State especially during summer, for the past three years.

A committee headed by District Collector R. Brindha Devi will implement the project. The District Forest Officer and Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency will be the secretaries. The director of Mahalir Thittam, the district tourism officer, tahsildar, and the block development officer are its members.

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi said that instructions were given to the committee to prepare a report for segregation and proper disposal of waste collected in restaurants, shops, resorts, and houses in Yercaud. Officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board will enforce the ban on single-use plastics strictly and encourage tourists and local people to use cloth bags. With the cooperation of tourists and local people, cleaning works will be carried out in the hill station and through the tourism department, awareness will be created to encourage tourists to use non-plastic items. The Rural Development Department will provide adequate drinking water facilities in places where tourists will be high, install garbage bins, and keep the toilets clean. To make Yercaud a plastic-free, tourists and locals should cooperate with the steps taken by the district administration, she said.

