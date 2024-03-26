GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four cars seized by police in Salem for MCC violations

March 26, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

City police seized three cars belonging to Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) members and one car belonging to an Ambedkarite Party of India (API) candidate for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on Tuesday.

NTK Salem parliamentary constituency candidate G. Manoj Kumar (29), accompanied by other party members, came in a rally from Hasthampatti to Salem Collectorate in three cars. When they crossed the line marking the 100-metre distance from the office of the returning officer, police stopped the vehicles and seized the three cars. Later, NTK candidate Dr. Manoj Kumar filed his nomination to returning officer, R. Brindha Devi. 

Likewise, S. Ambedkar of the API, who had filed his nomination on Monday, arrived at the collectorate on Tuesday to submit some additional documents. Mr. Ambedkar arrived in a car carrying his party flag, which was a violation of the MCC, and was promptly seized by the police.

Four other candidates filed nominations for the Salem constituency, including K. Saravanakumar (45) of Tamilaga Thannurimai Katchi, S. Murali (35) of the Bahujan Samaj Party, R. Manickam (67) of Ulaippali Makkal Katchi and independent candidate A. Raja (56), a resident of Chinna Pudur.

For Namakkal constituency, P. Ramasamy (44) of the Ganasangam Party of India and independent candidates N. Ramasamy (67), a resident of Pillaikalathur; J. Moorthi (66), a resident of Kadachanallur; S. Vennila (52), a resident of Mohanur; and M. Natarajan (57), a resident of Gandhi Nagar, filed nominations on Tuesday.

