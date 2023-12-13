ADVERTISEMENT

Erode Corporation’s efforts to curb dumping unfruitful

December 13, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Garbage dumped along the road despite the Corporations warning board at Manickampalayam in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Despite the Corporation’s warning against dumping garbage in the open, the practice has continued in several parts of the city, leading to concerns about public health.

The city has a population of 5.25 lakh with 1.60 lakh houses spread over 60 wards in the four zones. Waste is segregated at door steps, from where they are collected by conservancy workers and taken to micro-composting centres to be converted into fertilisers. In many parts of the city, however, garbage continues to be dumped along the roadside by residents.

The Corporation had earlier identified 240 garbage vulnerable spots and placed boards at these spots asking residents to desist from dumping waste in the open. The spots were cleaned, sign boards placed, and fines collected from violators. But these steps have failed to deter violators, who continue dumping in the open, said a health officer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To rid the city of its garbage menace, the civic body a few years ago removed dustbins from the streets, instead opting to focus on primary solid waste collection. But the dumping has now moved to residential areas, spots near power looms and other places, the official said, pointing to the lack of cooperation from residents in ensuring sanitation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US