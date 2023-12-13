Erode Corporation’s efforts to curb dumping unfruitful

December 13, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - ERODE

Despite the Corporation’s warning against dumping garbage in the open, the practice has continued in several parts of the city, leading to concerns about public health.

The city has a population of 5.25 lakh with 1.60 lakh houses spread over 60 wards in the four zones. Waste is segregated at door steps, from where they are collected by conservancy workers and taken to micro-composting centres to be converted into fertilisers. In many parts of the city, however, garbage continues to be dumped along the roadside by residents.

The Corporation had earlier identified 240 garbage vulnerable spots and placed boards at these spots asking residents to desist from dumping waste in the open. The spots were cleaned, sign boards placed, and fines collected from violators. But these steps have failed to deter violators, who continue dumping in the open, said a health officer.

To rid the city of its garbage menace, the civic body a few years ago removed dustbins from the streets, instead opting to focus on primary solid waste collection. But the dumping has now moved to residential areas, spots near power looms and other places, the official said, pointing to the lack of cooperation from residents in ensuring sanitation.