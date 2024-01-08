DMK fulfilled only 20 out of 511 election promises, alleges BJP president Annamalai in Salem

January 08, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Salem

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Annamalai alleged that the DMK government fulfilled only 20 of the 511 promises it made during the elections on Monday.

The BJP president was participating in the En Mann En Makkal yatra in Mecheri in Mettur assembly constituency on Monday afternoon and received petitions from the public.

Mr. Annamalai said that the Public Works Department (PWD) in August last year had submitted a report to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, seeking to desilt the Mettur dam to store 30 TMC of additional water at a cost of ₹3,000 crore. While the Chief Minister refused to consent to the project citing unavailability of funds, he has been erecting memorials in his father’s (M. Karunanidhi) name across the state. The DMK promised government jobs to 3.5 lakh people in five years, but after 31 months, has not provided jobs to even 20,000 people.

Listing the achievements of the BJP-led government, Mr. Annamalai said that in Salem district alone, the Union government provided houses for 63,828 beneficiaries under the Housing for All Scheme, provided subsidies for toilets in 3.01 lakh houses, free LPG cylinder for 1.78 lakh beneficiaries, and ₹6,682 crore as Mudra loan.

In 2014, India was the 11th largest economy in the world, and after nine years of the BJP government, became the fifth largest economy. By the end of 2028, India will be the third-largest economy. When the BJP came to power in 2014, the average income of an individual, which was ₹86,000 per year, has now increased to ₹1.96 lakh.

The DMK promised to bring a polytechnic college in Mettur, a cold storage warehouse facility, and a tomato sauce industry to Mecheri, but has not fulfilled these promises made for the Mettur assembly constituency, Mr. Annamalai added.