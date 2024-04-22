District collectors inspect security arrangements at counting centres in Salem region

April 22, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

Collectors of Salem, Namakkal and Dharmapuri districts on Monday inspected security arrangements at counting centres in their respective districts, where polling was held on April 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in Salem South, Salem North, Salem West, Omalur, Edappadi, and Veerapandi assembly constituencies that come under Salem Lok Sabha Constituency were moved to strong rooms in the counting centre at Karuppur Government Engineering College and sealed in the presence of political party representatives. Five-layer security was provided for the strong rooms and the strong rooms were covered by CCTV cameras. The police and political party representatives shall view the footage in the control room in the counting centre. Likewise, central armed force personnel have been deployed on a shift basis at the counting centre.

On Monday, Salem District Collector and Returning Officer R. Brindha Devi, along with Salem City Commissioner B. Vijayakumari, inspected the security arrangements at the counting centres.

Likewise, the EVMs used at Namakkal, Senthamangalam, Rasipuram, Paramathi Velur, Tiruchengode, and Sankagiri assembly constituencies that come under the Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency were kept at the counting centre in a private college at Ilayampalayam near Tiruchengode. On Monday, Namakkal Collector S. Uma inspected security arrangements at the centre and also inspected the control room.

Similarly, EVMs used for polling in the Dharmapuri, Palacode, Pappireddipatti, Harur, Pennagaram, and Mettur assembly constituencies that come under the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha Constituency were kept at the Government Engineering College at Chettikarai. District Collector K. Santhi inspected the security arrangements at the centre on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.