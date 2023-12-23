With photo/Devotees throng temple for Vaikunta Ekadasi

December 23, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - ERODE

Hundreds of devotees thronged the Kottai Kasturi Ranganatha Perumal Temple on Vaikunta Ekadasi and witnessed the opening of ‘Sorgavasal’ here on Saturday.

Braving the cold, devotees gathered on the temple premises from midnight and special pujas were performed. At 4.45 a.m., the Paramapadavasal of the temple was opened and Lord Ranganatha was taken through the Sorgavasal. Barricades were erected and devotees entered the temple in queue and offered prayers.

A mobile toilet was placed near the temple while devotees were also allowed to use the corporation school’s toilet. Police installed over 20 CCTV cameras and monitored the movement of the devotees to prevent untoward incidents. Police personnel along with home guards were posted in and around temple premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Salem, thousands of devotees offered prayers at the Kottai Arulmigu Alagirinathar Temple and were allowed to pass through the ‘Sorgavasal’. Devotees continued to offer prayers till afternoon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT