With photo/Devotees throng temple for Vaikunta Ekadasi

December 23, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of devotees thronged the Kottai Kasturi Ranganatha Perumal Temple on Vaikunta Ekadasi and witnessed the opening of ‘Sorgavasal’ here on Saturday.

Braving the cold, devotees gathered on the temple premises from midnight and special pujas were performed. At 4.45 a.m., the Paramapadavasal of the temple was opened and Lord Ranganatha was taken through the Sorgavasal. Barricades were erected and devotees entered the temple in queue and offered prayers.

A mobile toilet was placed near the temple while devotees were also allowed to use the corporation school’s toilet. Police installed over 20 CCTV cameras and monitored the movement of the devotees to prevent untoward incidents. Police personnel along with home guards were posted in and around temple premises.

In Salem, thousands of devotees offered prayers at the Kottai Arulmigu Alagirinathar Temple and were allowed to pass through the ‘Sorgavasal’. Devotees continued to offer prayers till afternoon.

