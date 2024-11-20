Cooperative Department plays key role in delivering special schemes to people during crisis: Minister Periyakaruppan

The Cooperative Department not only distributes essential commodities to family card holders but also plays a key role in delivering the State government’s special schemes to the people during the crisis, said Minister for Co-operatives K.R. Periyakaruppan during the 71st All India Cooperative Week 2024 celebrations here on Wednesday.

The Minister mentioned that commodities are sold to 2.20 crore family card holders every month through 35,000 ration shops. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, when people were confined to their homes, the government’s financial assistance of ₹4,000 a card holder was distributed through ration shops,” he said. In addition, Pongal gift hampers, cash assistance of ₹6,000 for those affected by Cyclone Michaung, and relief for flood-affected people in the southern districts were also distributed through ration shops, he added. The Minister highlighted that 52,000 officers and staff at the department served as frontline workers in reaching out to the people during natural calamities and recalled the department’s 120 years of service to the people.

The Minister pointed out that products sold in super markets are also available in ration shops, offering quality at affordable price. Under the Mudhalvarin Marundhagam (Chief Minister’s Pharmacy) initiative, 1,000 pharmacies will be set up to sell generic medicines at subsidised rates, of which 400 will be run by cooperative societies, he added.

Mr. Periyakaruppan said that during the AIADMK rule, crop loans to the tune of ₹6,000 crore were distributed to farmers through cooperative banks, which has now increased to ₹12,000 crore now. “Now, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has set a target of ₹14,500 crore in crop loan distribution”, he added. The Minister explained that the Chief Minister believes that for the economy to improve, an individual’s income must rise, starting from the village. Therefore, greater importance is being given to the disbursement of crop loans, he added. The Minister also stated that crop loans, jewel loans and loans to women self help groups amounting to ₹19,878 crores have been waived for 45,09,540 individuals since the DMK government came to power.

The Minister, in the presence of Minister for Tourism R. Rajendran, distributed welfare assistance to 6,181 beneficiaries to the tune of ₹55.71 crore and also presented awards to best performing cooperative societies.

J. Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, N. Subbaiyan, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Collector R. Brindha Devi, Mayor A. Ramachandran, MP’s T.M. Selvaganapathi (Salem), D. Malaiyarasan (Kallakurichi), MLA S. Sadhasivam, and officials were present.

