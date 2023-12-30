Bannari Amman Institute students bag five awards in Smart India Hackathon 2023

December 30, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - ERODE

A five-student team from the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam bagged the first place in the Smart India Hackathon 2023 held from December 19 to 23.

The Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) organised the nationwide competition to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems facing humans, thus inculcating a culture of innovation and problem-solving. The problem statements of hardware and software categories were given from a wide range of themes and 1,300 teams from universities and colleges took part.

Five teams from the institute secured first positions, three in the software category and two in the hardware category, and were awarded a total cash prize of ₹ 4.50 lakh for their respective problem statements. In the software category, teams AI Evangelist and “House Stark Winterfell” won prizes for the problem statement, “Ear Electronic Device for Tinnitus Frequency Finding and Adjusting to Provide Relief to Tinnitus Suffering Patient,” and “Get Fit Faster with a High-Tech Tracker: Analyze Human Activity and GPS Data for Improved Results” respectively.

In the hardware category, teams, “Spartans” won a prize for, “Water Harvesting Structures created/rejuvenated in the project areas under WDC 2.0”, team “Tech Hoppers” won a prize for, “One-stop solution for monitoring dairy plant energy consumption, hygiene and packaging waste collection from consumers”, and team “Agastrix” won a prize for the problem statement “Sustainable Bio-Packaging.”

S. V. Balasubramaniam, Chairman of the institute, M. P. Vijayakumar, Trustee, C. Palanisamy, Principal, and faculties appreciated the students’ efforts.