Alliance talks with the BJP going on, says OPS

December 28, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam addresses his supporters in Salem on Thursday.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam addresses his supporters in Salem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, said on Thursday that alliance talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are going on for the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

The former Chief Minister addressed a workers’ rights consultation meeting with his supporters at Salem on Thursday and then answered questions from the media.

On the alliance for the 2024 Parliamentary election, he said: “Since the last [2019] Parliamentary elections, we have an alliance with the BJP. For 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been providing good governance, and various countries have praised him. So for the upcoming Parliament elections, we support the Prime Minister, and talks are going on with the BJP.”

“We have already clarified that we are jointly working with AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran in politics. As far as former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s close aide V.K. Sasikala is concerned, it is her wish to work along with us, and we are also expecting and waiting for her,” Mr. Panneerselvam added.

Ends.

