Action taken against 203 shops selling poor-quality seeds in Salem district this year, says Collector

December 25, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Salem

As many as 203 shops that sold poor-quality seeds to farmers over the past eight months have faced action, District Collector S. Karmegam said on Monday.

Seeds are vital to boost profits for farmers, and farmers buy hybrid seeds or open-pollinated seeds from government agricultural extension centres, cooperative societies, and recognized shops. As per the rule, the details of seeds, their variety, price, expiration date, address, and contact details should be displayed at places where they are sold. Similarly, through regular inspection, the Department of Seed Certification and Organic Certification were able to identify duplicate and poor-quality seeds. In Salem District, the Department of Seed Certification issued licenses to 118 government, 192 non-government, and 842 private seed-selling centres.

Collector S. Karmegam said that under the control of the Salem District Deputy Director (DD) for seed certification department, seed inspectors have conducted inspections in shops across Salem, Omalur, Sankagiri, Attur, Thalaivasal, Namakkal, and Tiruchengode. During these inspections, seed samples are taken for lab tests in Salem, Namakkal, and Coimbatore to ensure seeds are of good quality. The shops should sell the seeds at the prescribed price and maintain Form 2 for other state seeds. The shops should not sell poor-quality and expired seeds. Action would be taken against shops that sell poor-quality and expired seeds under the Seeds Act of 1966 and the Seed Control Order of 1983, Mr. Karmegam added.

Urging farmers to buy seeds from licensed shops, Mr. Karmegam said that from April 1 to December 3rd week, departmental or legal action was taken against 203 seed-selling shops in Salem district for selling poor-quality seeds or violating rules, and 22.34 metric tonnes of seeds worth ₹1.64 crore were seized.