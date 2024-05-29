ADVERTISEMENT

With photo / Summer showers bring life into PAP system

Published - May 29, 2024 07:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Water level is fast improving in the Aliyar reservoir. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL.

The heavy downpour as part of summer showers that lashed Valparai and its upper reaches has steadily increased the inflow into the PAP reservoirs.

The PAP system included Sholayar, Parambikulam, Thoonacadavu, Peruvaripallam and Thirumurthy dam and these reservoirs are linked by tunnels, feeder canals and contour canals.

As a result of the rains over the last two weeks, dams have started receiving copious inflow. Thirumurthy had 3.77 ft of water, Aliyar 50.00 ft of water, Sholayar 5 ft of water and now, the storage has improved substantially - Sholayar had 27.26 ft, Parambikulam - 11.60, Aliyar - 75.75 ft, and Thirumurthy dam 31.30 ft.

PWD officials and farmers benefitting from the Parambikulam said that copious inflow continues and the reports that the South West monsoon will set in by June has brought joy.

