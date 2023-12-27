CPI(M) leads protests demanding pattas on government poramboke

December 27, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) cadre staged a protest here on Wednesday demanding pattas for those residing on government poramboke land at Pochampalli.

The protesters, led by former CPI(M) MLA Dilli Babu, demanded that the Revenue Department implement a previous government order that allows the conversion of government poramboke into village natham, wherever it is not available. The party also emphasized the need to convert unencumbered government poramboke lands into village nathams.

The CPI (M) also demanded that the officials cease eviction of the families residing along channels and relocation should be to alternative sites.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters alleged that the poramboke land reserved for a sports ground in Arasampatty Adidravidar colony was encroached on and illegally transferred to the possession of private parties. The party alleged that multiple petitions to the Pochampalli tahsildar went unaddressed, and demanded that the lands be retrieved and put to the use of Adidravidar colony.

They also demanded grant of pattas for people living in government poramboke in Manjamedu village.

According to the party, the Revenue Department had reversed the grant of pattas for Adidravidar families in Nagarasampatty town panchayat. The protesters demanded that the revenue department reverse the revocation and grant pattas to Adidravidars.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.