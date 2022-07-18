Coimbatore BJP unit demands resignation of Periyar University Vice-Chancellor over controversial question on caste

Bharatiya Janata Party cadre staged a demonstration in front of the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday to protest against the controversial question about caste appeared in Salem Periyar University examinations | Photo Credit: M PERIASAMY

As many as 100 persons from Coimbatore district unit of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a demonstration in front of Collectorate here on Monday, against the controversial question that appeared during the examination conducted by Periyar University at Salem.

The protestors alleged, referring ‘Scheduled Castes’ as “Lower Castes” was a violation of Constitution under Article 17. By framing such kind of questions, the university promotes untouchability and hatred among students, a threat to communal harmony, they added.

They raised slogans against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for allegedly promoting “social justice for namesake,” referring to the remarks made by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, two years ago.

A delegation led by BJP District President Balaji Uthamaramasamy submitted a petition to Collector G.S. Sameeran demanding the resignation of State Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy and Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan.