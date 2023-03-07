With one operation left to hit century, celebrated kumki Kaleem of ATR retires at the age of 60

March 07, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Kaleem, one of the most experienced kumkis (trained elephant) in the country and the face of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), Tamil Nadu, retired at the age of 60 on Tuesday.

Considered as the most trusted kumki of Tamil Nadu Forest Department, Kaleem has taken part in 99 operations, ranging from chasing wild elephants that enter human habitations to capturing jumbos, across different districts in Tamil Nadu and other States including Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

Watch | Kumki Kaleem of ATR retires at the age of 60 | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

On Tuesday, Kaleem was paraded on a red carpet at the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp in ATR and the uniformed staff of the Forest Department gave him a guard of honour. Other camp elephants also saluted the legendary kumki.

“Our eyes are wet and hearts are full with gratitude as Kaleem, the iconic kumki elephant of the Kozhiamuthi elephant camp in Tamil Nadu, retired today at the age of 60. Involved in 99 rescue operations, he is a legend,” tweeted Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, who witnessed the farewell in the presence of Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R. Reddy and other officials.

Kaleem was captured from the limits of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in December 1972 when he was less than 10 years old. He was brought to the Kozhikamuthi camp where mahout Palanisamy gave initial training.

“He is like a brother to me. We have a special bond ever since I was appointed as his mahout,” said R. Mani who donned the role of Kaleem’s mahout after the demise of his uncle Palanisamy.

According to N.S. Manoharan, former Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Department, the Department started using Kaleem for operations at the age of about 25.

“Kaleem was like a colleague to me. He has all the features of a kumki right from his physic and the ability to grasp commands quickly. At the peak of his health, Kaleem weighed over five tonnes. He was probably the best kumki in the whole of India. Kaleem handled even some of the most difficult operations smoothly. There was no worry when Kaleem was there in operations,” Dr. Manoharan said.

Mr. Mani, now aged 55, will continue to take care of Kaleem at the camp. “I wished to see Kaleem accomplish his 100th operation. Though he was taken to places including Mettupalayam for operations, he could not hit the century. His last duty was at Thalavady in the STR for the capture of an elephant, namely Karuppan. But the tusker could not be captured as it went inside the forest,” Mr. Mani said.