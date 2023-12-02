ADVERTISEMENT

With human-animal conflicts on the rise, T.N. Forest Department to hold meeting with farmers on December 4 in Hasanur

December 02, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - ERODE

The meeting will being together stakeholders, including farmers, NGOS and government officials of various departments, in an attempt to resolve grievances

The Hindu Bureau

With a spike in negative human-animal interactions at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), the Hasanur Forest Division, has planned to conduct a meeting with various government department officers, farmers and other stakeholders on Monday, December 4, 2023 to help resolve Forest Department-related complaints.

K. Sudhakar, Deputy Director of STR and District Forest Officer, Hasanur Forest Division, in a communication, said grievances related to the department would be discussed at the office for redressal, and asked heads of departments, representatives of farmers associations, presidents of forest rights committee, NGOs and other stakeholders to participate.

The meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Officials from revenue, agriculture, block development office, electricity board, National Highways Authority of India and police departments would be participating. Forest Department staff from the ranges of Hasanur, Talavadi, Jerahalli and Germalam would also be participating.

Farmers have been demanding strengthening of elephant proof trenches, expediting compensation claim processes for loss of human lives and damage to property caused by wild animals and permission to lay roads in villages.

