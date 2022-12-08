With festival season ahead omni bus operators raise their fare

December 08, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

R. Aishwaryaa

With Christmas, New Year and Pongal round the corner, passengers have to shell out more, as ticket fare in omni bus has skyrocketed.

According to a private travel agent at Gandhipuram bus stand here, passengers usually book tickets directly at their offices and rarely through online. Prices vary depending on the day of travel — weekday, weekend or festive season, he said. But the hike is apparently significant - be it online or offline.

For example, an AC sleeper ticket from Coimbatore to Chennai on December 8 on a bus booking app, a travel agent charged ₹750, for December 10 the same agent charged ₹950, and for December 23 and 30, ₹1,050. Another travel agency charges a constant ₹5,000 for an AC Sleeper to Chennai. The cheapest ticket for January 13 under the same parameters is ₹1,250.

Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners’ Association (TOBOA) treasurer D. Maran said the difference was because the operators do not get much traffic on normal days and hence reduce the price to attract customers. Owing to e-commerce competition and customer ratings, different agencies charge varying rates and according to the app’s system, the operators cannot create artificial demand as they have to pay a commission of a minimum ₹13 for each ticket, he claimed.

TOBOA fixed a ticket price cap for the operators that was updated in June 2022 as per the fuel price, distance, destination, customer traffic and type of seats and this includes additional facilities, maintenance and repair, he said.

Sources at the Joint Regional Transport Office said they would check the TOBOA rates and the prices posted on booking apps. “Checking inspectors usually determine the average and we book the operators who are charging more than this rate. We will begin checking from December 17,” he said.

