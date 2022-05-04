With disregard for court order Coimbatore Corporation continues to insist on NOC from housing board for plan approval

A few days ago, a Veerakeralam Rasayoga Nagar resident had approached the Coimbatore Corporation for building plan approval.

On perusing the application, the town planning wing officials had asked the applicant to get a no-objection certificate from the Tamil Nadu Housing Board as his plot was supposed to be a part of the lands that the board had wanted to acquire for a project.

Ironically, the Madras High Court had quashed the land acquisition proceedings in December 1991 and dismissed in 2001 an appeal filed by the State Government. And, there was no case pending before the court regarding the land in Veerakeralam.

Almost 20 years after the court dismissed the writ appeals, another Veerakeralam resident had in 2021 approached the Corporation for plan approval. When the Corporation had insisted that he, too, should get an NOC from the housing board, the applicant moved the Madras High Court with the prayer for a direction to the Coimbatore Corporation to not insist on NOC from the lands in question in Veerakeralam.

While allowing the writ petition, the court, by quoting the 2001 judgement, had said when no case related to the land was pending and when the land acquisition proceedings itself were quashed there was no need for the Corporation to insist on NOC from the board.

Thereafter, the Corporation had issued the building plan approval for the site owner in Veerakeralam. But now the very Corporation asking for an NOC from the Rasayoga Nagar site owner – whose land fell under the same survey number in Veerakeralam as the site owner who had moved the court – was ironical as the court quashing land acquisition proceedings meant that no NOC was required for plots/layouts that were in the survey number, said consumer activist K. Kathirmathiyon.

The Corporation insisting on NOC from every site owner in the land in question would force all of them to move the court for an order. This was precisely what the Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana had said a few days ago in a conference that one of the biggest contributors to litigation was the government.

The Corporation insisting on NOC from the Rasayoga Nagar plot owner only showed that the town planning wing officials had not applied their mind and their action was only aimed at harassing the public, he said and added that the officials concerned were in contempt of court.

Sources in the Corporation said they would look into the issue.