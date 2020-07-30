With 303 more testing positive, Coimbatore sees steady increase in cases

30 July 2020 22:37 IST

Coimbatore is seeing a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases with 303 more testing positive on Thursday, taking the district’s tally so far to 4,647.

While it took 110 days for the district to touch the 1,000 mark on July 9, the total positive cases jumped from 3,000 to 4,000 in just three days -- from July 25 to 28, statistics provided by the Health Department reveal. The district had 256 cases on Tuesday and 289 cases on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

The recovery rate, however, provides respite to the Health Department.

According to Deputy Director of Health Services G. Ramesh Kumar the district’s recovery rate was close to 69 %. As many as 2,868 persons had recovered from the disease in the district as on Thursday. New cases were getting reported at a doubling rate of 9.5 days, he said.

Salem district saw 70 cases, of which 69 were indigenous, including 36 from the Corporation limits. One patient returned from Arunachal Pradesh.

In Namakkal, 49 cases were reported, of which seven patients returned from Chennai, Tiruchi, Erode, Salem and Tiruppur and five from Bihar and Karnataka.

Tiruppur district saw 32 fresh cases, taking the district’s tally to 827.

With two more police personnel from Udumalpet police station – a 50-year-old Inspector and a 37-year-old Sub-Inspector – testing positive, the station was disinfected. On Tuesday, a 32-year-old writer at the police station tested positive, police sources said.

A 27-year-old employee at Palladam Municipality also tested positive on Thursday. Two girls aged four and 11 from Tiruppur Corporation limits were also among the 32 cases.

Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan tweeted that 1,057 swab samples were collected across the district on Thursday as part of the contact tracing process.

In the Nilgiris, 33 persons tested positive, three of whom had come to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington from Vellore. Twenty-two others were said to have contracted the infection either while attending a wedding in Thangadu Oranalli or by having come into contact with people who attended the event. The number of active cases stood at 161, with 605 people having recovered.

Erode district reported 12 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 690. While eight cases were reported in the Corporation limits, one each was reported at Sathyamangalam, Chennimalai, Kodumudi and Guruvareddiyur. A total of 33 persons were discharged on Thursday and 177 persons are under treatment.

Krishnagiri district recorded 26 cases, taking the total count to 950. The Kaveripattinam taluk hospital here was closed, barring out-patient services, after five medical staff tested positive.

With 16 persons testing positive in Dharmapuri, the district’s tally increased to 765 cases.