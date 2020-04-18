With 28 more cases, Tiruppur district crosses 100-mark

In a sharp spike, Tiruppur district saw the confirmation of 28 COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 108.

Tiruppur became the third district in the State to cross the 100-mark after Chennai (235 cases) and Coimbatore (128 cases). On Saturday, the district accounted for more than half of the State’s positive cases (28 out of 49 cases from Tiruppur), sources in the Health Department said.

On Saturday, Coimbatore district saw one positive case, taking the total to 128 cases. No cases were confirmed in the districts of Erode, Salem, Namakkal and the Nilgiris and their total remains 70, 24, 50 and nine respectively. Meanwhile, in Coimbatore as many as 23 persons left Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Saturday after recovering from COVID-19. With this, the number of persons recovered from COVID-19 from ESI Hospital touched 51. Of the 23 persons, 10 were from Coimbatore, nine from Tiruppur and four from the Nilgiris. The discharged persons were advised to remain home quarantine for 28 days. They were shifted to their homes in special ambulances.

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani reviewed the the status of the patients at the hospital and those who recovered from the disease. Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said that 21 patients, who had been under hospital quarantine, were released on Saturday.

The patients tested negative and were released from Tiruppur Government Hospital, he said in a tweet.