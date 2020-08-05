With 112 new cases, Coimbatore sees lowest single-day figure since July 16

05 August 2020 23:15 IST

After witnessing a spike in cases for the last few days, mostly above 200 a day, Coimbatore district on Wednesday saw a fall in number of COVID-19 positive cases while the overall tally reached 5,805. The 112 cases reported on Wednesday was the lowest single-day figure since the 52 cases reported on July 16. The district had 228 cases on Tuesday.

The media bulletin issued by the Health Department said that five more patients died in the district on Sunday and Monday. Three patients aged 60, 65 and 46 died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday. A 70-year-old patient died at the hospital on Sunday, said the bulletin.

The fifth patient who died of the disease was a 55-year-old man from Coimbatore. He died at Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 226 persons recovered and got discharged from treatment centres. There were 1,571 patients in hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres in the district as of Wednesday.

The new cases included patients from Poosaripalayam (5), Kuniyamuthur (5), Ramanathapuram (4), Saravanampatti (4), Sulur (3), Kalapatti and Vilankurichi (2).

Salem saw 159 new cases taking the district’s tally to 4,088. While 126 persons were discharged, 1,116 persons continue to be under treatment.

Two persons, aged 36 and 58, who tested positive and were under treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital died on Tuesday. Officials said that their bodies were packed in polythene bags and all protocols mandated for the burial of COVID-19 patients were followed and buried. With this, the total number of deaths reported in the district is 41.

Tiruppur district reported two deaths and 27 cases, taking its overall tally to 1,024 cases.

An 80-year-old man from Tiruppur Corporation limits, who was admitted on August 2 at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, died during treatment on Wednesday. A 61-year-old man who was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on July 30 died on Monday, sources at Health Department said.

A five-year-old boy from the corporation limits was among the 27 fresh cases. Cases were reported from Tiruppur, Vellakoil, Dharapuram, Mulanur, Palladam and Avinashi Blocks. Out of the 1,024 cases, 675 have recovered. Tiruppur district reported 17 deaths as of Wednesday. Twenty-two patients were discharged on Wednesday.

Sixty-eight persons tested positive in Krishnagiri, taking the total count to 1206. In Dharmapuri,17 persons tested positive, taking the total cases to 808.

Forty new cases were reported in Erode, taking the district’s tally to 829. While 15 cases were reported in the Erode Corporation limits, cases reported in other areas were five at Bhavani, three each at Gobichettipalayam, Nambiyur and Bhavani Sagar, two each at Perundurai, Ammapettai, Chennimalai, Sathyamangalam, and Modakurichi and one case at T.N. Palayam.

While 610 persons were discharged so far, 209 persons continue to be under treatment at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.

Namakkal district reported 31 cases, raising the district’s tally to 868. While 492 persons were discharged so far, 368 continue to be under treatment. So far, eight deaths were reported in the district.