Wireman kills Tangedco engineer

Tiruppur

04 March 2020 00:40 IST

A Tangedco wireman is accused of murdering a junior engineer in Komaralingam near Udumalpet on Tuesday.

The police said Kannan (48) attacked Maniprabhu (35) with a wooden log at around 7 a.m. when the latter was about to leave the Tangedco office.

Grievously injured, the engineer died en route hospital, the police said. The accused fled the spot.

Advertising

Advertising

The attack was preceded by a verbal altercation between the accused and the engineer over work-related issues, according to preliminary investigations. The Komaralingam police have formed a special team to nab the accused.

Man held for murder

The Udumalpet police arrested Arokiyaraj (28) on Tuesday on charges of murdering a senior citizen.

The police said the accused threw a rock on Jothilakshmi (70), who was sleeping outside her house, on Monday. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.

Two arrested

The Tiruppur City Police on Monday nabbed two youths who were involved in stealing mobile phones worth nearly ₹ 80,000.

In a release, the police said K. Ilayaraja aka Vino (20) and B. Thambu aka Thambiran (20) were secured near a Tasmac outlet in Kavilipalayam on Tuesday. Upon interrogation, the youths were found to have snatched seven mobile phones across the city.

The accused were remanded in judicial custody and the phones were recovered, the release said.