Coimbatore

Wireman electrocuted in Salem

A 53-year-old wireman attached to the Gorimedu TNEB office was electocuted while attending to a complaint on Friday. According to the police, M. Kumar of Periya Kollapatti went to Tiruveni Garden on Chettichavadi Main Road on Friday afternoon to fix a faulty line on an elctric pole . While he was attending to the problem, he was electrocuted. The Kannankurichi police recovered the body and sent it to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case in this regard.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2022 7:06:47 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/wireman-electrocuted-in-salem/article65980874.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY