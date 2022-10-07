Wireman electrocuted in Salem

A 53-year-old wireman attached to the Gorimedu TNEB office was electocuted while attending to a complaint on Friday. According to the police, M. Kumar of Periya Kollapatti went to Tiruveni Garden on Chettichavadi Main Road on Friday afternoon to fix a faulty line on an elctric pole . While he was attending to the problem, he was electrocuted. The Kannankurichi police recovered the body and sent it to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case in this regard.