A 53-year-old wireman attached to the Gorimedu TNEB office was electocuted while attending to a complaint on Friday. According to the police, M. Kumar of Periya Kollapatti went to Tiruveni Garden on Chettichavadi Main Road on Friday afternoon to fix a faulty line on an elctric pole . While he was attending to the problem, he was electrocuted. The Kannankurichi police recovered the body and sent it to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case in this regard.
Wireman electrocuted in Salem
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.