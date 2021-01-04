Winter migrant birds sighted in Coimbatore

A Ruddy Turnstone spotted by Gaja Mohanraj at Achankulam tank in Coimbatore district.

04 January 2021 23:47 IST

Winter migrants Sand Martin (Riparia riparia) and Ruddy Turnstone (Arenaria interpres) are the new additions to the checklist of birds in Coimbatore district.

The two birds were sighted and photographed for the first time in the district recently.

Birders Gaja Mohanraj and Sharang Satish spotted a Sand Martin, a passerine bird in the swallow family, at Krishnampathy tank in November.

“An individual Sand Martin was sighted along with a group of Barn Swallow and Common House Martin. In December, a Sand Martin was spotted at Pallapalayam tank. The bird migrates to places like India from the Europe and Mediterranean countries,” said Mr. Mohanraj.

The two birders also managed to photograph the bird.

“Like other Swallows, Sand Martin primarily feeds on insects and flies during flight. It rests on places like the electric lines after feeding,” said Mr. Satish.

According to Mr. Mohanraj, his recent sighting of Ruddy Turnstone at Achankulam, near Neelambur, was special as the wading bird is normally sighted on the coastlines.

“Sighting of Ruddy Turnstone in inlands is rare as they prefer coastal areas. It could have made a stopover at Achankulam en route to a coastal area,” he said.

Ruddy Turnstone gets its name from its typical feeding pattern of turning pebbles, shells, etc., with its bill to find the prey.

G. Prakash, of Coimbatore Nature Society, said the birds are listed in the addendum of the second edition of ‘Birds of Coimbatore’, which will be released soon.

“Achankulam has become a hotspot for waders where more number of Lesser Sand Plover, Pacific Golden Plover and Curlew Sandpiper are sighted. Dabbling duck variety Gadwall was also spotted at Achankulam recently,” added Mr. Mohanraj.